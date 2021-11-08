Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF Jawans Killed After Colleague Opens Fire in Sukma

Four CRPF men were killed and three others were injured after a colleague opened fire at them. This incident happened in a paramilitary force camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said the incident occurred at around 3.15 a.m. in the camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village, under the Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, that is located nearly 400 kilometers from the capital Raipur.

Constable Reetesh Ranjan’s name has come forward in the matter. It is being said that he open fired at his colleagues with a service weapon that is an AK-47 rifle, added the police official.

The motive behind his actions is yet to be determined but an investigation is underway. Constable Ranjan was later arrested and is now in custody.

A total of seven personnel got injured in the firing. They were rushed to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam, Telangana where the doctors declared four of them dead. The rest of them are currently undergoing treatment. Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar, were the constables killed during the firing.