Central Govt Did Extensive Outreach For Feedback Before Passing Farm Laws?

It has been said that the central government did not inform anyone about the farm laws. The farmers did not know about the three farming laws that were to come. But the recent claims are that the government did extensive awareness campaigns and even spoke with the farm union heads.

Senior officials have said that thousands of small gatherings were held. Farmers at all these villages were given proper information about it. He said that the BJP government and PM Modi alone has spoken about this at least 25 times including his address in “Mann Ki Baat.”

Also Read: Govt Only Wants Welfare Of Corporates, Rue Agitated Farmers

Various meetings, online video conferences, webinars and training sessions were held as well. Around 2.23 crore text messages were sent out to the farmers. The Agriculture Minister (Narendra Tomar) had multiple meetings.