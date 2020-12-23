CBSE Exams Will Be Held With Safety Protocols, Check Date And Schedule

On Tuesday, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal conducted a live session on Twitter to talk about the board exams. He spoke with the teachers and answered their queries. He answered questions regarding syllabus, CBSE exam date and paper pattern.

In the webinar and later on his Twitter page, Pokhriyal confirmed that the exams will not be held in February. The minister received a lot of requests from the students and teachers to postpone the CBSE exams and hence decided to take the decision.

He confirmed that the exams will be conducted and shall not be cancelled. Although as many suggested conducting it online, Pokhriyal added that online exams might not be possible as many CBSE schools are located in remote areas. Every student having a laptop and internet connection will be difficult.

The CBSE 10th and 12th boards will be conducted with all the safety measures. Like all the other exams in the country were conducted successfully, the 2021 exams will also be held in same manner.

Pokhriyal said that the students will get enough time to prepare. The exams are getting postponed, so they can utilize this time well. Even the syllabus has been reduced. Class 10 and 12 syllabus was cut down by 30 percent.

“Over 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same,” he added.

To make the JEE Main 2021 easier for the students, the government has decided to give more internal choice questions. Out of 90 questions, students would need to answer 75.

“We have introduced more internal options in JEE Main. Of the 90 questions in each section, students will have to answer only 75 questions. Students whose boards have reduced syllabus by 30 per cent will have lesser choices but they will not be at any loss. Thus, students can prepare as per their own boards,” the minister added.