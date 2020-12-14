CBSE Class 10th & 12th Board Exams: Important Details

In a webinar conducted on Thursday (10th Dec), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ shared some important details about the CBSE exams. On 10th, Pokhriyal interacted with the students through the live session.

Now on Dec 17, the Education minister will go live again. Teachers can interact and ask questions by the means of the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Sharing details about the live, the minister posted on Twitter, “Dear Teachers, I am looking forward to talk to you all regarding upcoming board exams. Have you shared your queries/concerns with me yet? Join me live at 4PM on 17th December. See you soon! #EducationMinisterGoesLive.”

Addressing the students in his webinar, Minister Pokhriyal said that the safety of the students and their education, both is of paramount importance. First comes your security and next equal to that is the education. The slight inconvenience that the students faced due to lockdown will in time, wither away.

He spoke about exams and the dates; said that CBSE has been working on conducting the 10th and 12th board exams by early 2021. Given the situation, the syllabus has also been reduced by 30 percent. The dates are being decided and will be announced soon.

He further added that the competitive exams like JEE and NEET 2021 will also be held and that no exams shall be cancelled.