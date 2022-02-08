Camilla to Wear Kohinoor Diamond Studded Crown During King Charles Coronation

LONDON: As per the news, when Prince Charles is crowned King of the United Kingdom and Camilla is anointed Queen Consort, she will wear the Queen Mother's 1937 crown, which contains the coveted Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Daily Mail newspaper in Britain shared that; Camilla will be wearing the prestigious crown when Charles is anointed the King. In a statement that was released on the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession, it was announced that when Charles becomes the King, the Duchess of Cornwall will become the queen consort. She will continue her own loyal service.

The news regarding Camilla wearing the crown has not been confirmed as of yet. Buckingham Palace shared that they do not have a detailed plan yet.

The crown was made in 1937 for Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, consort of King George VI, for her coronation as queen consort. It was last seen in public when it was set on the Queen Mother's coffin in 2002. It is since kept in the Tower of London.

Kohinoor has a long history that dates back to the independence era of India. The diamond belonged to India and was taken to Britain during the war. In recent years, India many times asked for the diamond to be returned but Britain refused.