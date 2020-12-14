Burger King's Blockbuster Market Debut, Stocks Open To Huge Premium

Burger King saw an amazing debut in the Indian stock market as it opened to Rs 115.35, against the issue price on the BSE. It later rose to Rs 119.80, up 99.66 per cent.

In a statement by Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking, he revealed that, "The listing was as expected as the company issue was priced at a significant discount compared to listed peers such as Jubilant Food-Works (Domino’s Pizza) and Westlife Development (McDonald).

As of morning 11:36 AM, Burger King Share was priced at ₹131 on BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 87.5 per cent to Rs 112.50. Lahoti advised that the long-term investors should keep their shares as Burger king market is expected to only see a rise further. But the short-term investors may see a good gain.

The 810 crore rupees IPO saw an amazing response. It was subscribed 156 times. The prize was fixed at ₹59-60 per share.

There are around 268 Burger King stores in India. Many are located at airports as well.