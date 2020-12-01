British Airways Stewardess' 'Adult Entertainment'

British Airways, the United Kingdom airline is currently conducting an investigation. Reports were made earlier this week that a stewardess from British Airways is offering ‘Adult Entertainment’ in flight. It was alleged that the stewardess was selling her panties and other ‘pleasure’ facilities to the passengers.

The anonymous stewardess has made social media posts about the same. She is advertising her services and charges through social media. “If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice,” read one of her posts on OnlyFans.

Her services apparently include selling panties at 25-33 Pound, sex during travel and also meeting at hotels. The charges will differ depending on the service. For meeting at a hotel, one must give a deposit of 50-pounds.

Most of the posts made by the stewardess have now been deleted. The British Airways commented on this and said that.