Ducati India launches all-new Hypermotard 950 bikes : Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday launched its all-new Hypermotard 950 range of motorcycles in India with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom across India).

The range will be available in two variants, Hypermotard 950 RVE priced at Rs 12.99 lakh and Hypermotard 950 SP priced at Rs 16.24 lakh, Ducati India said.

The Hypermotard 950 is powered by a twin-cylinder engine with power output of 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and has a 14.5 litre fuel tank.

The Hypermotard 950 is a fun-bike and is designed to guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding. The model has two riding modes -- sport for track or twisting roads, and touring for inner city hops or out-of-town runs or simply for those who prefer a clean, fluid riding style, the company added.

The Hypermotard 950 uses a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine that is good for producing 114 hp of power at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 96 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

Both the Hypermotard 950 RVE and the SP version get a new, lighter clutch and alternator covers, a lighter gear shift drum, and also, an aluminium chain tensioner and magnesium cam covers.

The electronics package of the motorcycle consists of Bosch Cornering ABS EVO (with Slide by Brake function) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, that together make up the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). In addition, you get Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and also, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.

The Hypermotard 950 range can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) as well. This lets riders take incoming calls, select and listen to music tracks or receive text messages via a Bluetooth link.

The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, with 120/70 ZR17 spec rubber at the front and 180/55/55 ZR17 unit at the rear.

The SP, on the other hand, has Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres, 120/70 ZR7 at the front and 180/55 ZR177 at the rear, to be precise.

While the Hypermotard 950 weighs 200 kg, the SP tips the scales at 198 kg and hence, these are lighter than the previous model by up to 4 kg.

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately.

