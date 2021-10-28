Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Aryan Khan in Drugs Case

After being in custody for more than 23 days, Aryan Khan has finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been in custody after he was caught by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a cruise ship party on October 3.

Aryan Khan, who has been held in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8, had previously been denied bail, twice. His lawyers had previously stated that no drugs had been discovered on Aryan. The NCB, on the other hand, claimed that he was a part of a plot and that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in illegal narcotics trafficking.

This led to a bigger controversy as many argued if it was legally justifiable keeping Aryan in custody even when there were no drugs on him or any evidence of consumption of drugs.

Speaking about the bail, Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmum Dhamecha will be released tomorrow or by Saturday. All three will be released only after the operational part of the decree is issued tomorrow.