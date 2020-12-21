BMTC Bus Pass: Bengaluru Students Can Apply From Today

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has updated that the applications for bus passes will be open. Students can apply for it online on Seva Sindhu or BMTC website from December 21.

Any student can apply for this. This includes students from any college, degree, graduation, professional; etc can apply for the bus pass.

Once the application has been submitted, the students will need to get an approval from their respective educational centres. Upon getting the approval, students can then collect the bus pass from BangaloreOne centres.

The applications have begun from today. There is an option to schedule the date and time as well. The passes can be collected from anytime between 8 am and 6.30 pm. This information was given by BMTC, last week.

Students are requested to carry their college ID, Approval copy, fee receipt, and a verification letter from the head of their educational institute while visiting the centres.

“Online applications will be available on Seva Sindhu portal and BMTC website (mybmtc.com). Degree/ professional/ technical/ medical/ evening college students can apply for passes,” said the transport officials.