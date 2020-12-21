Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abhijeet Prize Money Cut: Here's Why

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has officially come to an end with the much-hyped Abhijeet lifting the trophy. The actor was declared as the winner of season 4 and presented with the trophy by actor Chiranjeevi and host Nagarjuna on Sunday night. Chiranjeevi made a guest appearance during the tense last ten minutes of the grand finale and showcasing Abhijeet, Akhil’s journey at Bigg Boss house. Later, they have presented the winner for us. Did you know this, the winning cash prize of this season?

As usual, it's Rs 50 lakh but Abhijeet couldn’t get the total prize amount. They have given half prize money to Sohel as he opted out of the race in the final round of elimination. Speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers have wantedly gave the half prize money to Abhijeet as he is not best performer in the house. They might have scared of what his fans would do if they don’t announce Abhijeet as a winner, that could also be the reason show makers have announced him as a winner for season 4. Abhijeet is believed to have garnered a huge number of votes and makers left with no choice have to make him a winner . Check out the tweets about what’s netizens are talking about Abhijeet’s winning the game.

Funny thing is Here who are saying sohel doesn't respect people votes Max they are #Abhijeeth fans definitely not #sohel fans..They feel sad for abhi got half money. Blame Bb here for deduct from prize money not sohel. Bb offered him he utilized the opportunity.. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sahaja reddy (@chsahaja) December 21, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 asalu ninna public chetha reject cheyabadina mehaboob gaadiki 10lakhs Chiranjeevi endukichaado ippatiki ardham kaavatle.winner prize money lo cut chesi Sohail gaadiki ivvadam param peenacithanam chupinchaaru @StarMaa vaallu. — Harishh (@harishlacto) December 21, 2020

50% votes veyinchukuna 50% prize money ichesinodu goppodu. I dont know if these 50% brains will donate it to the orphanage or not but i'm sure to whom those blessings are going to reach.#AbijeetRuledBiggBoss#Abijeet#BiggBossTelugu4 #BBTeluguGrandFinale — Ꮗild𝕾oul (@wilds0uI) December 21, 2020

I wonder how come StarMaa cuts BiGgBoss Telugu Season4 title winner prize money? It’s not just unfair but actually cheating.. #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBossGrandFinale instead of voting system, they should have done this from week-1? Totally WRONG..and waste of people time and energy — Amar Reddy (@amarbonthala) December 21, 2020

Seriously #BiggBossTelugu4 is so much scripted and hate @StarMaa for sharing prize money. This will be the last season to watch.. bye bye #BiggBossTelugu — Krishna Mohan (@kmreddyc) December 21, 2020

Yes bro they wantedly decreased winning prize money #BBTeluguGrandFinale #BiggBossTelugu4 — Lokesh k (@Lokeshk06224676) December 21, 2020