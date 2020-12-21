Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abhijeet Prize Money Cut: Here's Why

Dec 21, 2020, 10:25 IST
The Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has officially come to an end with the much-hyped Abhijeet lifting the trophy. The actor was declared as the winner of season 4 and presented with the trophy by actor Chiranjeevi and host Nagarjuna on Sunday night. Chiranjeevi made a guest appearance during the tense last ten minutes of the grand finale and showcasing Abhijeet, Akhil’s journey at Bigg Boss house. Later, they have presented the winner for us. Did you know this, the winning cash prize of this season?

As usual, it's Rs 50 lakh but Abhijeet couldn’t get the total prize amount. They have given half prize money to Sohel as he opted out of the race in the final round of elimination. Speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers have wantedly gave the half prize money to Abhijeet as he is not best performer in the house. They might have scared of what his fans would do if they don’t announce Abhijeet as a winner, that could also be the reason show makers have announced him as a winner for season 4. Abhijeet is believed to have garnered a huge number of votes and makers left with no choice have to make him a winner . Check out the tweets about what’s netizens are talking about Abhijeet’s winning the game.

