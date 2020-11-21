Bigg Boss 4: Netizens Question Akhil's Trust Issues

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Akhil Sarthak has been picking up fights with all the housemates ever since he came from the secret room. Last night, Akhil is seen being jealous over Monal as she didn’t support him. Akhil is seen sharing the pain with Sohel that Monal told me she will support me. I thought she will do but I didn’t expect her from this. For those who haven’t watched the episode, this piece of news is for you. Akhil chosen Sohel for the captaincy task and one housemate should carry them on their shoulders. Akhil hasn’t trusted Monal and she has chosen Sohel over her. Dethadi Harika trusted Monal and she carried Harika on her shoulders for a longer time. Because of Monal, Dethadi Harika has become a new captain of the house.

This has made him angry, when she came to talk to him, Akhil is seen telling to Monal, give me some time. He is showing a lot of attitude to her as she made Harika the captain for the next week.

Netizens are questioning on social media where is you angry, when you insulted her that you can’t trust her? They went on said that Akhil always prefers their friends but he will use Monal for his own benefits especially to get footage. Netizens are trolling Akhil badly on social media that he should learn a lesson from Monal that women are capable to do anything. They are funny memes on Akhil on social media. Take a look at them:

#BiggBossTelugu4 adi kuda monal mida #akhil ela kurchuntad tanu ela expect chestadi. sare harika ki chesina problem ledu kani cheyanu ani chesindi akada hurt ayaru..malli ochi trust gurinchi provoke chesesariki inka hurt ayad..anta caring n gen unna #akhil ki enduku undar fans. https://t.co/dRu2PnJKhz — Veerender (@Veeren11397) November 21, 2020

When Meka #Akhil hit hard by #Monal he can't hit her after he said he don't trust her , so he hit the bed in frustrations after she won 😂😂 seriously when will this guy have clarity n lesser over confidence 🙄#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/g4o9qaviWM — #Kill The Evil Within You 🔥🔥 (@ajithkanth009) November 21, 2020

Karepak back to being the miserable meka that he was... @StarMaa vidiki prati sari mudda kalipi notlo pedtadi ankuntunadu... e sari niku protein ichina waste...nu puli vi eppudu kalevu.. bali aytav anthe.. #BiggBossTelugu4 #Abijeet #akhil https://t.co/Zrgx3zh5Yy — Abijeet Army (@army_abijeet) November 21, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

Areyy Entraa #Akhil Enduku raa asaluu Sportiveness lekundaa vunnav🙏🙏

Game Different & Friendship Different ani cheppinaa nvee ilaa Monal naku support cheyyaledhu ante #harika ni dimpeyalaa Ninnu #Sohel dimpaka mundara.?

Em expect chestunnav Ra🙏

Worst attitude — SriCharan.Sharma ➐ (@TastelessCherry) November 21, 2020

@Sireesh23279300 And Yes And I liked monal Yesterday 💙 & Yesterday Only..#Monal Become Soft Target For Everyone..She Is pure Soul & With Flaws But These Days The Way #Akhil Handling🙏🙏

Monal Deserves Better..

I Hope This week there will be no elimination🤞#BiggBossTelugu4 — SriCharan.Sharma ➐ (@TastelessCherry) November 21, 2020

Oka 10 sarlu ayyaayi captaincy tasks so far.. Andharu sportive ga theesukunnaru Ee #Akhil gadu endho.. 🤷‍♂️ Inthaka mundhu kuda #Sohel captain ayinappudu theeskoleka poyadu, #Mehaboob thonu captaincy gurinchi godava He is just a very bad loser 👈#BiggBossTelugu4 — Why that (@HeeZG0ne) November 21, 2020

I once tweeted #akhil is better off without #Monal. Today, I feel Monal is better off without him. #biggbosstelugu4 — Aparna (@pba_139) November 21, 2020