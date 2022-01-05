Bharat Biotech Gets DGCI Nod for Intranasal COVID Vaccine Booster Dose Trial

The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI's) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given Bharat Biotech 'in principle' approval to begin a 'Phase III superiority study & Phase III booster dosage research' for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, despite an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. Bharat Biotech has been ordered to submit protocols for approval by the authority.

On the other hand, India reported 58,097 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest number since June last year, and 534 fatalities in the preceding 24 hours, according to figures from the Union Health Ministry. The concern is increasing with the surge in cases of the Omicron variant. Some states in the country are already reporting a high daily number.

The total number of Omicron Variant cases in the country has risen to 2,135 with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the hardest hit.

Amidst all this, many states have announced restrictions and curfews. The experts and researchers have warned of a concerning third wave and the country has to be prepared for it.