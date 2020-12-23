Bharat Biotech Gets 13K Volunteers For COVAXIN Phase 3 Trials

Bharat Biotech has been conducting research and for the COVID vaccine. For the stage three of COVAXIN trials, around 13,000 volunteers were recruited. The trial will be conducted across multiple sites in India.

The goal is to get 26,000 participants for the trials. According to the reports, the phase three trials began mid-November. They completed the Phase I and Phase II trials with 1,000 volunteers.

COVAXIN successfully entered Phase-3 Clinical trial with 26000 participants across India, making this India’s first and largest efficiency trial ever undertaken, posted Bharat Biotech on Twitter.

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech thanked all the volunteers for their participation and also added that she is happy with the steady rise in the participation. The development has been steady and good.

COVAXIN is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It is being called as ‘India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.’ It is an inactivated two dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine.