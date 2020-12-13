In Autobiography, Pranab Mukherjee Shares Thoughts On Congress’ 2014 Defeat

In his autobiography that is scheduled to be released in January 2021, Former President Pranab Mukherjee talks about Congress government and the reason for their disgraceful performance in 2014 elections. He also talks about Modi and his strategies.

Mukherjee blamed Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the loss that Congress party faced in 2014 general elections. He said that PM Narendra Modi had employed an autocratic style of governance. These excerpts from the book were recently revealed by its publisher, Rupa Book.

"Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary,” read the excerpt.

Mukherjee acted as the senior leader of Congress party for almost 50 years. He certainly had made tough revelations about the party. “I do believe that the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr Singh’s prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs,” read the excerpt.

"Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president.”

The book is said to be a personal account of Mukherjee’s life. The publication revealed that 'The Presidential Years' will give us a glimpse of President Pranab Mukherjee at his best.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the President of India from 2012 to 2017. He died this year on 31 August. The fourth addition to his memoir ‘The Presidential Years’ is set to release in January 2021.