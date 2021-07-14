Athena Global Technologies Launches Tutoroot, an Educational Tech Platform

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Athena Global Technologies has announced its entry into the Ed-tech industry, through the launch of its subsidiary “Tutoroot”(www.tutoroot.com). With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, almost all schools had to shut down physical classes. This has triggered new ways of learning and has accelerated the process of adoption of ‘online education’ as a viable mode of learning.

Tutoroot technologies have developed an in-house “LEARN” personalized platform that provides access to Live interactive classes, adaptive assessments, live simulations, subject demo videos, and courseware for students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE & IB curriculum. The company has strong plans to enter international markets and will be launching its services by the end of 2021. Some of the key features of Tutoroot include –

Top-notch and highly experienced IIT qualified faculty Adaptive Courseware offers personalized learning paths to each student, based on data analyzed through assessments that helps students to improve in their weak areas Playback recording of past classes for the students aids in refreshing their memory

Tutoroot recognises schools are struggling to equip teachers with online teaching tools. Tutoroot, in partnership with Schools for India Trust and with content support from CVIAC Technologies , is offering teachers a free online certification program ‘Train the Teacher’ a Free Certificate Program on Virtual Teaching for teachers.’. The program includes twelve sessions and each session is spread over for a one-hour duration. Post completion of this training program, teachers will be able to use learning platforms and online tools to conduct classes, besides learning tips to teach the virtual audience. Interested teachers can enroll in the session by visiting https://www.tutoroot.com/ vmentor

Speaking on this occasion Mr. M. Satyendra (Satish), MD, Athena Global Technologies and Tutoroot, said “Tutoroot marks a new phase of Athena Global Technologies. The Indian education system has witnessed a massive change with digital technology advancements and technological innovations. The new age classrooms need to empower students to leverage and use e-Learning as a medium to learn any subject, faster, quicker, anytime and from anywhere.

“Train the Teacher is a CSR initiative that adds great value to the schools and teachers and we have collaborated with industry leaders ensuring best-in-class training modules. We are also glad to offer a Free Certificate program on Virtual Teaching for teachers and equip them to deliver online classes and get accredited with a certificate.” he further added.

‘Train the Teacher’ initiative aims to impart the necessary technical and teaching skills to the teachers. It is a comprehensive training program, undertaken as a CSR activity, which brings in multi-fold advantages to the teachers. The participants have to obtain 100% in technical skills, 80% in presentation skills and 90% in the quality of online presence to get the certification. Through online tests and hands-on projects, the participating teachers will get certified from Schools for India.