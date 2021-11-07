Aryan Khan Drug Bust Was Pre-Planned: Witness Shocking Revelation

Mumbai: Another twist in the Aryan Khan drug case revealed as a witness makes shocking claims. The case has been going on for more than a month now. According to a source familiar with pre-raid negotiations, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was framed for financial gain by a group of people.

“I have several reasons to suspect that the raid was arranged ahead of time and that Aryan Khan was framed in this case.” On September 27 itself, the entire planning was done, and the cruise ship was raided on October 2,” witness Vijay Pagare said. Pagare stated that his statement was recorded on November 3 and 4 by a high-level police SIT squad. "I had my statement read to me, and I signed it," Pagare added.

Pagare stated he had been staying with Sunil Patil, who claimed he had informed the NCB about narcotics activity on the cruise trip. Patil's name had been included in the statement of businessman Sam D'Souza, who claimed that panch witness K P Gosavi had preserved Patil's name as SW — a reference to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede — to prove he had a direct connection to NCB.

He even named BJP worker Manish Bhanushali, and a few other names in the case and said they all had a meet before the raid. Pagare added that he had no idea about what was going on.