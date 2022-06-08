AP: South Central Railway To Operate Special Trains On These Dates

The South Central Railway will run the Hatia-Secunderabad-Hatia (08615) special train through the Guntur division, said the division senior DCM on Tuesday.

This train leaves Hutia station on Friday (June 10) at 11.55 PM and reaches Guntur on Sunday at 5.30 AM en route to Secunderabad station at 11. 30 AM the next day. The return train from Secunderabad to Hatia (08616), will depart on Monday at 7.30 P.M. and will reach Hutia on Wednesday at 6:00 A.M.

Due to track doubling work, a few trains were temporarily halted.

1. Train number 12806 from Lingampally-Visakhapatnam, which leaves for Vizag via Vijayawada, will be temporarily cancelled on June 18th.

2. Train Number 12805 from Vishakapatnam to Lingampally via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada has been temporarily cancelled