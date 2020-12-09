AP Signs MoU With Survey Of India

Amaravati, Dec 9: Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the implementation of the ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana', scheduled for launch on December 21.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State government in partnership with Survey of India will be conducting a comprehensive survey which will go down in history with the golden letters, as such a large scale survey is being conducted for the first time in the country after almost 100 years. The State government and Survey of India are putting together 70 base stations to take up this survey, which will be added to their network in future.

The Chief Minister said that all the measurements will be highly accurate and a minimum error rate of 2 cm. Besides these, state-of-the-art facilities are being used with the latest CARS technology, drones, and rovers. Further, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take up awareness campaigns on this initiative, to educate people and also directed the District Collectors to be responsible for the survey project.

He said that 14,000 surveyors have been appointed by the State government and 9,400 surveyors were given training by Survey of India and for the remaining people, it will be completed by January 26. The Survey will be conducted in 1.26 lakh sq km across the state in villages, hamlets, towns, and cities except for forest lands in three phases. Around 5,000 villages to be covered in the first phase, 6,500 villages in the second phase, and 5,500 villages in the third phase. The State government is going to set up mobile tribunals to solve the land disputes on the spot.

The Chief Minister said that the comprehensive land survey would benefit the people in all ways. The survey is being taken up after a long due, where sub-divisions and distributions were not registered at field level in the last 100 years. A land titling card which consists of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with the photo, and the total area would be given after the survey. Digitized Cadastral Maps would be prepared after the completion of the survey. All details of the lands in the village would be on the maps. Survey stones would be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitized property register and title register and a register for complaints would be made available at Village Secretariats.

He said that the survey will be done across the State and be it a house site or agricultural land or any real estate layout, after giving a title on it, it will be put for display in the same village secretariat under observation for two years to raise any objections. A permanent land title will be provided after two years upon finalisation. In case, if there are any objections after this process, the government will take responsibility and compensate accordingly.

Lieutenant General Girish Kumar, Surveyor General of India, said that he was honored to be part of this initiative, which is the first of its kind survey in the country, standing as a role model to other states. He said that the records of the surveyed lands will be ready within five minutes, with utmost accuracy. He stated that a comprehensive survey is a visionary programme that uses the latest technology in the world.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, CCLA Neerab Kumar Prasad, and other officials were present at the meeting.