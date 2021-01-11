Anushka Sharma Delivers Baby Girl, Virat Kohli Beyond Blessed

Virat Kohli shared the amazing news on his social media page. “It’s a baby girl,” he wrote.

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their daughter at the Breach Candy Hospital where the baby was delivered. Virat took to Twitter to share this happiness with everyone.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” read Virat’s post.

Captain of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli took a Paternity leave after India vs Australia T20I series.

The couple shared the pregnancy news in August, last year. In an adorable post shared by thwem on Twitter, both Virat and Anushka posted a picture and captioned it, “And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Both the actor and the cricketer kept posting on social media sharing their happiness with the fans. The couple had a family dinner last year in December. Anushka shared her thoughts on the pregnancy and this new experience in life.

“Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” she wrote along with a picture flaunting her baby bump.