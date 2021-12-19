Amritsar: Youth Lynched For Alleged Sacrilege Bid at Golden Temple

After being suspected of a sacrilege attempt, a young man was beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.

The unidentified man in his twenties was apprehended at the Darbar Sahib by members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee and worshippers. His body was later placed outside the SGPC offices' main gate.

"During the recitation of Sodar Rehraas Sahib (evening prayers) today, a man suddenly jumped over the safety fence and entered the sanctum sanctorum. He picked up the sword placed in front of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The man was immediately caught by the sewadars on duty. He was beaten by the devotees and died to the injuries sustained," SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

His attempt to sacrilege was captured on camera by a Punjabi TV channel which live broadcasts the entire proceedings from the Golden Temple. This happened around 5:45 pm during the evening prayers.

"The man approximately 20 to 25 years old, who had a yellow scarf tied on his head, jumped the fence. Immediately the people inside apprehended him and took him out to the hallway where there was a violent squabble and he died of multiple injuries," Parminder Singh Bhandal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Amritsar, told.

“CM @CharanjitChanni strongly condemned the most unfortunate and heinous act to attempt sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harimandir Sahib during the path of Sri Rehras Sahib,” read the statement by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on CMO Twitter handle.