Amit Shah, Top BJP Leaders Meet Late Night On Farmers' Protest: Sources

In the light of recent farmers’ protests happening in Delhi, BJP leaders had a discussion. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar came together to discuss the matter. The meeting that was held on Sunday night went on for hours, as confirmed by sources.

For the past few weeks, many farmers have been protesting in Delhi against the new Farmer laws. Many farming bodies and their leaders have entered the capital city in order to gain central governments’ attention. These farmers have faced water cannons, tear gas and even lathis of the policemen. Now the farmers have warned that if their demands are not heard, they will block the major entry points to Delhi. Rohtak, Sonipat, Jaipur, Mathura and Ghaziabad-Hapur are the five major points.

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government is ready to discuss and take action on all these demands but the farmers have to move their protest to another location. The talk will be conducted on December 3rd.

After this, the farmers have given their answer saying that if the government had an open heart and heard their problems well, it would be best. The terms and conditions coming along with the proposal for early discussions are not acceptable. The farmers are in fear that if they agree to shift and move to the government suggested venue Burari Park, it might end up becoming a jail. Chances are that the police will turn these stadiums or any government stated protest venue into jails for these farmers as there were rumors of such talks with Arvind Kejriwal.

It is a protest that has over 3 lakh farmers supporting it. Farm union leaders along with other 500 farmers’ organizations have made all the arrangements.

The main problems these farmers are facing are with middlemen. They wish for these middlemen to be removed so that all the money from selling their produce comes directly to the farmers. The laws now are such that the farmers will be left to plead from corporates.