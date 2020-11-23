Alaska Will See Sunlight Only Next Year

Our planet is filled with unexpected and astonishing occurrences. One such phenomenon occurs in a small town of Alaska. Utqiagvik (Barrow), a small town in Alaska will be in the dark for the next two months. It is a yearly occurrence that takes place north of the Arctic Circle. It is called the ‘Polar Night.

Utqiagvik saw its last sunset of 2020 on November 19. After 60 days of night, this town will see sunrise in January 2021. It is an occurrence that happens during winter due to the tilt in the axis of earth. Although, this does not mean, complete darkness for the town. The sky we see right before a sunrise, is what it looks like for a few hours. The period known as ‘Civil Twilight.’

This does not occur specifically in this Alaska town. Polar night is a natural yearly occurrence for towns and places located in the far-most location of the Arctic Circle and Southern-most locations of the earth.

The sun will now officially rise in Utqiagvik on January 22, 2021.