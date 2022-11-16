5 Awesome Experiences Look Out For At Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

The Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Bengaluru #ComicCon powered by Meta, is India’s biggest celebration of pop culture on the subcontinent. Making its glorious return in Bengaluru after a two-year hiatus, the 9th edition of the comic-book convention is all set to engage and entertain through a host of activities. From fandom trends across TV and films witnessed in 2022 to gaming and exciting merchandise to grab onto, let’s skim through the top attractions for pop-culture enthusiasts in Bengaluru Comic Con 2022:

FAN EXPERIENCES

At this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con, not only does Meta deliver the ultimate Reels experience for all creators, but fans can also expect one of the biggest manga retail experiences featuring Naruto, Death Note, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more with Viz Media. Furthermore, Warner Bros. Pictures India will bring Live experiences based on Shazam: Fury Of The Gods from the DCEU and Universal Pictures Puss in Boots: The Last Wish!

PERFORMING ARTISTS

From epic mentalist and illusionist Karan Singh Magic to our very favourite comedians Sapan Varma and Raunak Rajani, the stage is all set to entertain all attendees with engaging acts and performances. The ever-so-talented band ‘Geek Fruit’ will also be taking over; apart from the cosplay competition that everyone is waiting for with bated breaths.

GAMING ARENA

In partnership with The Esports Club, the upcoming convention will witness a dedicated gaming space, almost featuring an 80,000 Sq Ft Gaming Arena with unparalleled access to games, publishers, and brands with a whole host of activities and curated experiences. Daily tournaments will also be held at the arena where gamers can engage in an exciting ‘Meet & Greet’ with India's Top Gaming Content Creators.

KEY PARTICIPANTS

One thing that the global pandemic did was that it encouraged a host of illustrators, creators, designers, and many more talented people to encourage and take up their artwork for display. Bengaluru Comic Con will not only see established comic book publishers such as Tinkle Studios, Viz Media, DC COMICS, Dark Horse Comics, Kodansha Comics, Raj Comics by Manoj Gupta, Amar Chitra Katha among others, but also key participants such as Bakarmax, Brownpaper Bag, Acid Toad, Happy Fluff Comic, Corporat, Holy Cow Entertainment as well as the popular international webcomic artist Jonathan Kunz (War and Peas) among many others.

COSPLAY COMPETITION

Bengaluru fans will be all hands-on-board to witness the biggest cosplay event in the city where craftsmanship of utmost elegance and nuance will be on display onstage. All entries will represent a character or an element from pop culture realm within the wide world comprising Comic Books / Graphic Novels, Movies / TV / Animation, Anime / Manga, Sci-Fi / Fantasy, and Gaming.

So buckle up, as Bengaluru Comic Con takes place on 19th and 20th November at KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield!