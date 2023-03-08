Takshasila IAS Academy Signs MoU with S.R.R & C.V.R. Government Degree College to Provide Career Guidance, UPSC and APPSC Programmes

Takshasila IAS Academy, a leading institute for civil service examination preparation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with S.R.R & C.V.R Government Degree College to provide career guidance, UPSC and APPSC programmes to the college students.

The MoU was signed on 7th March 2023 by BSN. Durga Prasad, Director of Takshasila IAS Academy and Dr K. Bhagyalakshmi, Principal of S.R.R. & C.V.R. Government Degree College.

Under this MoU, Takshasila IAS Academy will provide career guidance and counselling to the students of S.R.R. & C.V.R. Government Degree College. The academy will also offer specialized training and coaching for the UPSC and APPSC examinations. The programme will include classroom coaching, study materials, mock tests, and online resources, to ensure the best possible preparation for these competitive examinations.

Speaking about the collaboration, BSN. Durga Prasad, Director of Takshasila IAS Academy, said, "We are delighted to partner with Government Degree College to provide career guidance and coaching for the UPSC and APPSC examinations. Our aim is to help the students realize their full potential and achieve success in their chosen careers. We believe that this collaboration will go a long way in achieving this objective."

Dr K. Bhagyalakshmi, Principal of S.R.R. & C.V.R. Government Degree College, Vijayawada, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are excited to partner with Takshasila IAS Academy to provide our students with the best possible guidance and training for civil service examinations. This partnership will provide our students with access to world-class coaching and resources, enabling them to achieve their career aspirations."

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr K Ajay babu Head of the Career guidance Department, S.R.R. & C.V.R. Government Degree College, Vijayawada, said "We are thrilled to partner with Takshasila IAS Academy to provide our students with top-quality coaching and resources for civil service examinations. This collaboration will open up new avenues for our students and help them achieve their career goals. We look forward to working closely with Takshasila IAS Academy to make this partnership a great success."

This collaboration between Takshasila IAS Academy and S.R.R. & C.V.R. Government Degree College is a significant step towards providing quality education and career guidance to the students in Vijayawada and surrounding areas.