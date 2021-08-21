ZyCoV-D is India's First Vaccine Approved For Children, Check Details

After many months, we finally have a vaccine that was approved for kids. Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D can be administered to people aged 12 years and above. It has been given the Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India.

This vaccine was given EUA recently. It was deemed safe for the kids as well. It is the first vaccine to receive approval in India which is for kids too. It is going to be a three-dose vaccine and can be administered without injection. This vaccine was developed by the makers especially keeping in mind, the kids as there was no vaccine for kids below 18 years approved in India.

It is the very first coronavirus vaccination based on DNA. When administered, the vaccine creates the SARS-CoV-2 virus's spike protein and triggers kind of an immune response, which aids in disease prevention. It was said that this vaccine is also good when it comes to fighting virus mutation. As the virus is ever-evolving, the vaccine will help in fighting it as well.

Now, the vaccine drive has slowly picked up the pace as there is a total of six vaccines given Emergency approval in the country. The first ones to get EUA were Covishield and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Then Russian vaccine Sputnik V received Emergency approval. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were also approved in India. But the latest two that received EUA are currently not available.

Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials are finished for the ZyCoV-D vaccine. After seeing the efficiency results, it was given Emergency approval.