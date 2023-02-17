Zomato To Start Rest Points For Food Delivery Partners

NEW DELHI: Recognising the hardships faced by the food delivery partners which includes navigating through peak traffic to inclement weather conditions while delivering orders, Zomato has come with an initiative for the welfare of the delivery partners. Deepinder Goyal, the company’s founder, and CEO stated in a blog post that Zomato was delighted to announce 'The Shelter Project' under which they have started building Rest Points to for not only its delivery partners but also of other various companies.

These rest points are meant for the delivery executives to take a break between deliveries. They offer clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 24×7 helpdesk, and first-aid support. The endeavour was to promote their physical and mental health.

He mentioned that they already have two Rest Points operational in Gurgaon and have plans to create more rest points in the densest clusters of our food delivery business.

Announcing 'The Shelter Project' – we've started building public infrastructure (Rest Points) to support the well being of delivery partners of various companies. Read more – https://t.co/zPZirhZtlC pic.twitter.com/2QwX3V6QWO — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 16, 2023

