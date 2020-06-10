HYDERABAD: Former India Captain MS Dhoni is at his Ranchi farm house. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cricketer was staying at home and spending quality time with his family especially with his cute little Ziva. We have seen many times, Dhoni playing with his little angel. Sakshi Dhoni is not leaving any stone unturned to capture the cutest moments of Dhoni and Ziva.

In a post shared on Ziva's official instagram account, Ziva narrates the story of how her papa has saved the life of an injured bird - "On my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy. We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird. Then suddenly it flew off. I wanted it to stay, but mumma told me she had gone to her mom. I am sure I will see her again!" The same post has been shared on the Instagram page of Chennai Super Kings. Here is the post from Ziva's Instagram page.

On the career front, the India skipper didn't play any international cricket since the World Cup in 2019. Many rumours are doing rounds in the social media about Dhoni's future plan of action but he was tight-lipped.

Sakshi Dhoni said that why the World Cup-winning former captain stays away from social media. She said that, "Mahi won't come and talk on Insta live. He has had pressure to post videos on Coronavirus and all but he hasn't because if your PM has said something, you jolly well follow it. And nobody is bigger than your PM right now in the country. This is the reason why he hasn't come and stated anything on social media."