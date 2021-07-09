Is Zika Virus Contagious? How to Treat the Infection?

Kerala: Kerala is still battling viruses ever since the first corona case was reported in the state. The number of daily cases in the state is now the highest in the country. Meanwhile, zika virus cases have been reported in Kerala. The state of Kerala has confirmed the presence of Zika virus infection.

Thiruvananthapuram district has recorded 13 Zika virus cases, according to reports. However, there is yet to be an official notification. According to an official, "While 19 samples were sent to the National Virology Lab in Pune, 13 people are suspected to be positive,"

The virus initially emerged in a pregnant 24-year-old woman. On July 7, she gave birth to a child. Asymptomatic symptoms led to the baby's death. Fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint discomfort, headache, and malaise are all symptoms of the Zika virus.

How does the Zika virus spread?

The mosquito Aedes Anopheles transmits the virus. In Kerala, these species of mosquito are found in great numbers. These mosquitoes, which transmit illnesses like dengue and chickenpox, breed in fresh water and are mainly found indoors.

Linked complications:

Guillain-Barre syndrome can occur as a result of congenital Zika virus defects. The virus targets the immune system as well as the nerves. Some people who are infected with the virus, however, may not show any signs or symptoms. Infection in pregnant women, on the other hand, can cause significant damage to the growing foetus. Congenital abnormalities are the result.

How do you treat the Zika Virus?

For the time being, there is no vaccine or cure for this virus. In 1947, it was discovered in Uganda, Africa. In 1952, it was discovered in humans. These cases surfaced in Ahmedabad and Tamil Nadu in 2017.

What are the symptoms of the Zika virus?

Fever, joint discomfort, headache, and reddening of the skin around the eyes are all symptoms of the Zika virus. If these symptoms last longer than 2-7 days, see a doctor right away.

How do people get infected?

The illness can be passed from one person to another, as well as from one animal to another. It can be passed down from a mother to her unborn child. It has the potential to affect a child's development. Miscarriage is also a possibility.