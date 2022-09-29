IIFL Wealth and Hurun India on Wednesday released the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2022, a ranking of the self-made entrepreneurs with a wealth of INR 1,000 Cr, aged forty years and under from India.

Bengaluru- based Nikhil Kamath (36) of Zerodha company topped the list of 40 and under 40 self-made rich list for 2022 with a net worth of Rs 17,500 crore.

Co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, Neha Narkhede aged 37 is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in India.

At 19, Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest self-made entrepreneur on the list.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola, came in second place (Rs 11,700 crore), and Divyank Turakhia of Media.net in third place (Rs 11,200 crore).

Kaivalya Vohra, the 19-year-old co-founder of Zepto, the instant grocery app, is the list's youngest self-made entrepreneur, while Indian-American Neha Narkhede, co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, is the list's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur. Her fortune is valued at Rs 4,700 crore, and she ranks tenth on the list.

Wealth calculations are a snapshot of 30th August 2022 and 47 of the 53 entrepreneurs reside in India. India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru has the highest number of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich Listers aged under 40.

This list follows from the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 released on 21st September 2022.

Speaking about the 40 & Under Self-Made India Rich List, Shajikumar Devakar, Executive Director, IIFL Wealth, said, “The IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List acknowledges and encourages the young leaders who believed in innovation and successfully transformed the industry. We are proud to witness that there are almost 53 Indian-origin entrepreneurs who are aged under 40. We truly celebrate these top change makers. The current wave of start-ups and entrepreneurship has set global benchmarks and driving domestic players to compete with foreign competitors. It is encouraging to witness that the entrepreneurial ecosystem has emerged as one of the pillars of the new knowledge economy and created significant employment, wealth, and opportunities. We, at IIFL Wealth, believe India’s startup ecosystem will continue to generate wealth for individuals and the nation.”

Our report’s mission is to promote entrepreneurship through its lists and research. The stories of the people from the IIFL WEALTH HURUN INDIA RICH LIST 2022 list tell the story of the Indian economy. Hurun India has managed to bring the cut-off of the Hurun India rich list down to 1,000 crores from 1,800 crore eleven years ago. This enables us to tell exciting stories about local heroes from smaller cities and towns - stories that might otherwise get missed. concluded Anas Rahman Junaid.