NEW DELHI: Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar Singari spoke in support of “ The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 “ on behalf of the YSR Congress Party on Wednesday.

This amendment bill seeks to amend the Principal Act of 2005. The proposed amendment states that no person shall finance any activity which is prohibited under this act or under the United Nations Security Council Act 1947, or any such relevant acts. And that GOI shall have the power to freeze or attach the assets of such person or organization, indulging directly or indirectly in such unlawful activities.

The main objective of the bill is to prevent the unlawful activities relating to biological, chemical and nuclear weapons – such as export of weapons or transfer of technology to anti-social elements.

He said that the YSRCP supports the proposed Amendments because it is related to the safety of our Nation and the safety of Mankind. The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was unanimously passed in Lok Sabha.

YSRCP Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singari talking in the Lok Sabha On The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Bill seeks to amend The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, to provide against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems in line with India’s international obligations. The 2005 Act prohibited the manufacturing, transport, and transfer of weapons of mass destruction, and their means of delivery.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, the need to amend the Act has arisen from the fact that “in recent times, regulations relating to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems by international organisations have expanded”, and “the United Nations Security Council’s targeted financial sanctions and the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force have mandated against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems”.

