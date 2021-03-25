YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Seeks 50 pc Reservation For Women In Legislature, Nominated Posts

RAJYA SABHA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha appealed to the Central government to bring in a legislation according 50 per cent reservation to women in the legislature and nominated posts.

While addressing the House on the subject in a special mention, he said that 46.7 per cent women voters participated in the 1962 Lok Sabha elections and by the time of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it had increased to 67.18 per cent. Accordingly, women's representation in politics and the legislature has not increased as much, he said. According to data gathered by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, India has the lowest representation of women in national parliaments worldwide. India, which was ranked 95th in 1998, has slipped to 148th by 2021, the MP stated.

In contrast, in the recent elections to municipalities and municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh, 60 percent of women were elected as mayors and chairpersons, which was a major step towards women's representation. Out of the total 86 top posts, 52 were held by women, he explained. This is a record in the history of Andhra Pradesh and a strong testament to the sincerity of the YSRCP government in ensuring empowerment of women while giving equal opportunities to them, Vijaysai Reddy enumerated.

''Out of 1 lakh 50 thousand panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, more than 50 per cent or 78 thousand posts are held by women. This makes it clear how reservation is needed for a large number of women to participate in the democratic process. So there is a need to bring in legislation to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in all nominated‌ posts, legislatures,'' the YSRCP MP enumerated. He appealed to the Central Government to work towards drafting legislation in this direction.

