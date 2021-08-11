YSRCP MPs Submit Petition For HC Bench, Law University And Legal Academy At Kurnool to Kirren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party MPs headed by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy met the Union Law and Justice Minster Kirren Rijuju today at his office Wednesday and submitted a petition regarding the shifting of the Principal Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool. This apart they also requested the Union Law Ministry for establishing a Law University and a National Judicial Academy at Kurnool as there was only one campus in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for the entire nation.

The YSRCP MPs also requested that National Commission for Farmers be established and introduce a Constitutional Amendment Bill to establish the same which will work towards ensuring steady growth in the agriculture sector and protect the interests of the farmers.

