NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has been unanimously elected as a member of the Central Government Public Accounts Committee (PAC). This was officially announced by Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma in a bulletin.

After Bhupender Yadav and Rajiv Chandrasekhar, former PAC members from the Rajya Sabha joined the Union Cabinet, their seats were left vacant. While nominations were invited for the two vacant seats, Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP along with YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy filed nominations. The Rajya Sabha Secretary-General announced that the two were unanimously elected to the PAC as no one else was contesting.

Vijayasai Reddy is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and the YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader.

