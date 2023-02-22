New Delhi: YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy was conferred the Sansad Ratna Award 2023 on Wednesday.

Vijayasai Reddy is being given this award for the contributions of his Transport, Tourism and Culture Committee. The Jury Committee has chosen a total of 13 MPs, 2 Parliamentary Committees for the coveted award. The committee has also announced a Lifetime Achievement for the first time this year.

Winners from Rajya Sabha:

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (Samajwadi Party, UP), Chhaya Verma (INC, Chhattisgarh), John Brittas (CPI-M, Kerala), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD, Bihar) and Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan (NCP, Maharashtra).

Winners from Lok Sabha:

Sudhir Gupta (BJP, Madhya Pradesh), Gopal Chinayya Shetty (BJP, Maharashtra), and Amol Ramsing Kolhe (NCP, Maharashtra), Kuldeep Rai Sharma (INC, Andaman Nicobar Islands), Heena Vijayakumar Gavit (BJP, Maharashtra), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC, West Bengal), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP, Jharkhand), and Sukanta Majumdar (BJP, West Bengal).

The Sansad Ratna Award being conferred on the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism & Culture belongs to all the members of the committee and also its past chairpersons. I shall endeavour to carry forward the good work of the committee for tangible benefit of our people. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 22, 2023

Parliamentary Committees:

The Transport, Tourism and Culture Committee (Rajya Sabha, under YSR Congress’s V Vijayasai Reddy) and Finance Committee (Lok Sabha, under BJP’s Jayant Sinha) have been nominated for Awards for their outstanding cumulative performance from the beginning of the 17th Lok Sabha until the end of Winter Session of 2022.

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Senio CPI-M leader and former Rajya Sabha MP (for two terms) TK Rangarajan will be conferred with ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contribution to ‘Parliament and Indian people’ over the years.

Congratulations to the eminent Parliamentarians on being conferred upon Sansad Ratna Awards for 2023. 13 MPs, 2 Parliamentary Committees and 1 Lifetime Achievement honour will be awarded during the 13th edition of these awards. pic.twitter.com/8XhVPaYsYp — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 21, 2023

