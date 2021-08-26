YSRCP MP Urges Centre For Safe Return Of Telugus From Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday conducted an All-Party meeting with the Opposition leaders of several political parties on the current situation in Afghanistan. The briefing took place at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Evacuating Indian personnel from Afghanistan, where the situation was critical was the top priority, the Centre said.

Rajampeta MP Mithun Reddy appeared on behalf of the YSR Congress Party in the All-Party meeting. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mithun Reddy said that many Telugu people were working in Afghanistan and he had spoken to the officials to ensure that they were safely brought back to the country. He suggested that strategies should be formulated keeping in view the long-term interests of the country. Mithun Reddy said that the External Affairs Minister had given assurance that he would weigh the pros and cons of these issues and take care of them.

As per reports, Jaishankar’s brief was centered around how many Indians have returned and how many are still to be evacuated, and India’s strategy to deal with the crisis-hit country.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, V. Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Foreign Secretary H. V. Shringla and senior security officials were also present at the meet. Opposition Floor leaders including former Prime Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Devegowda, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Saugata Roy, DMK leader T.R. Ballu, BJD’s Prasanna Acharya, and YSRCP MPs were present in the meeting.

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan India has started its evacuation mission on the 16th of this month and has brought back 565 people, through its military aircraft. This included 175 Embassy Personnel, 263 Indian Nationals, 112 Afghan Nationals including Hindus and Sikhs and 15 Third Country Nationals.

