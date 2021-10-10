YSRCP MP Mopidevi Appointed Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

NEW DELHI: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) recently. The YSRCP MP thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is a department related standing committee (DRSC) of selected members of parliament, constituted by the Parliament of India, for the purpose of legislative oversight of the defence policies and decision making of the Ministry of Defence (MOD). Jual Oram will continue to head the Defence panel.

Over 24 Parliamentary Standing Committees were reconstituted on BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was made the head of Personnel and Law panel, while other chairpersons from the previous panels were retained.

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Commerce), K Keshav Rao (Industry), and T G Venkatesh (Transport) are among the MPs who are heading panels from the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Also Read: YSRCP A Real Secular Party With Welfare as Agenda: Peddireddy