YSRCP Leader Vijayasai Reddy Calls on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP Parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss various issues related to Andhra Pradesh. He took to Twitter to share his meeting with the Prime Minister. He briefed PM Modi about the programmes being taken up by the state government and requested him to provide assistance under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He also tweeted that for the first time in the history of India, the government allocated a budget grant of Rs 1 Lakh Crores to the education sector to strengthen the quality of education and improve its infrastructure.