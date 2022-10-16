YS Jagan Greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik On His Birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Patnaik turned 76 on Sunday.

YS Jagan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Warm birthday greetings and best wishes to Honourable Odisha CM Sri Naveen Patnaik ji. May God bless him with good health and long life."

Many political leaders wished Naveen Patnaik on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to Naveen Patnaik. He tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people."

"The party has decided to spread 'Naveenism' across the state from October 16, the day Patnaik celebrates his 76th birthday. He has been into politics for 25 years and held the post of CM since 2000. Over the past two decades, he has set his own model of governance," the Jajpur MLA said.

Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the abolition of contractual appointments in the Odisha government and said the 57,000 existing contractual employees would be regularised. He said, "Today I am delighted to announce that the state cabinet has decided to abolish the contractual system of recruitment permanently. Even today, there are no regular recruitments in many states and they are still continuing with the contractual recruitment system. But in Odisha, the era of contractual recruitment has come to an end."

Also Read: CBI Summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Scam