YouTuber Rahul Vohra's Last Video Before Death Goes Viral

YouTuber Rahul Vohra died due to Covid-19 complications on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi. First, he we was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Rahul Vohra in a Facebook post had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and asked for better treatment. He wrote, "If I would have got better treatment my be I could be saved."

After the death of Rahul Vohra, his wife Jyoti Tiwari shared a heartbreaking video of her husband. In the video, Rahul was seen gasping even at the hospital and he had an oxygen mask on.

She shared a video with caption, "Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. (Everyone knows Rahul passed away but no one knows how. This is Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi and this is how they treat their patients.)" Here is the video.

In the video, Rahul said that, “Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez chatpata jaata hai. Kuch bhi nahi aara isme. (Today, this has a lot of value. Without it, the patient suffers. There is nothing in this)." Jyothi captioned the video with hashtag, '#justiceforrahulvohra'. Tollywood heroine, Payal Rajput commented on the post.