Young Girl Jumps off Akshardham Metro Station in New Delhi, Critically Injured

New Delhi: A deaf and mute girl was admitted to hospital with critical injuries after she jumped off the Akshardham metro station here on Thursday, police said. A 25-year-old girl allegedly attempted suicide but was saved by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on the ground. The incident took place around 7.30 a.m.

She was immediately shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. The medical team treating her told the police her condition was critical. The video of CISF personnel persuading the girl to abandon the thoughts of taking life and later saving her was shared on its official Twitter account.

WARNING..!!!! Disturbing video. Viewer discretion is advised.

“Girl is deaf and mute. Her parents are also deaf. They have been informed. She has been admitted to LBS hospital. She has suffered fractures on her leg and hand. Treatment is undergoing.” the doctors said.

As per reports, she climbed the wall of the metro station from platform no. 2. The security team and police personnel tried to pacify her but in vain. Meanwhile, the CISF and staff members from the nearby business establishment arranged a thick blanket to rescue the girl. The girl was caught in the blanket but received critical injuries to her legs.