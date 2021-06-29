You Are Vaccinated, Minor Boy From MP Gets SMS

On June 21st, Madhya Pradesh administered 16,73,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest ever among states in the country in a single day so far. Many beneficiaries have raised complaints stating that they have received vaccination certificates without getting a single dose of the vaccine.

One of the shocking incidents is that a father of a 13 year old boy received a message that reads 'Vedanth received COVID-19 vaccine jab.' In the message, the thirteen-year-old Vedant Dangre's age was put up as 56.

Rajat Dangre said that on 21st June at 7.27 pm, he had received a message saying that Vedant had been vaccinated. He further added that Vedanth is just 13 years old and tried to raise a complaint but it was of no use. He said that he downloaded the certificate using the link and was shocked to find out they have used his documents which he submitted a few days back to the Municipal corporation for his pension (as a person with special needs).

Chainendra Pandey from Satna also got three messages within five minutes saying three people he did not know - Katikram, Kalindri and Chandan - had been vaccinated.

Nuzhat Salim who lives in PGBT College Road in Bhopal, also got the message saying that she was vaccinated on June 21. The pension documents are recorded as proof of her identity, but surprisingly, she is not a pensioner.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told NDTV, "There is no such problem. I don't know from where you got the information. I am hearing this for the first time. If anything comes up, we will get it investigated."

On June 21st, Madhya Pradesh said it had vaccinated 17.42 lakh people. A total of 11.43 lakh people have been vaccinated on 23rd and on 24th it was 7.05 lakh, and on 26th, it was 9.64 lakh.