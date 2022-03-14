Yogi Adityanath: First UP CM In 37 Years To Return To Power After Completing Full Term

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath created history in the Uttar Pradesh state's politics. He became the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh who retained power after completing a full tenure of five years. He also became the first chief minister from the BJP to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, and only the third chief minister in the state to complete the full tenure of five years. The others who completed their full tenures were Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (2007-12) and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (2012-17).

Yogi Adityanath was a five-time LokSabha MP when he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2017. Later, he was elected to the Legislative Council.

Some of the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh like Chandrabhanu Gupta, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Mayawati, were CMs for multiple terms.

Yogi Adityanath won the recently concluded Assembly election from Gorakhpur Urban constituency defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla. Adityanath got 1,65,499 votes in the elections and this is the first time that Yogi was elected as an MLA.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Notification For Junior Assistant Posts: Check Eligibility and Last Date to Apply