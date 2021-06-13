Yediyurappa Dismisses Rumours, Says Will Continue As CM For Next 2 Years

BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, dismissed all rumours about his replacement on Friday. and asserted that he will rule the state for the remaining two years of his term and work for the development of the people.

The statement came a day after Arun Singh, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ruled out replacing Yediyurappa as Karnataka's Chief Minister and stated that the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman will remain in office.

BS Yediyurappa further added that said the statement from the party's national general secretary had given him "more strength". "There is no question (of leadership change), it doesn't arise, and Yediyurappa will remain (CM) for the next two years and complete the term-- does that question arise?" said Arun Singh, who is in charge of Karnataka.

In reply to Arun Singh’s statement, Yediyurappa promised to "put in more effort and work honestly for the next two years," adding that his responsibilities have grown now that the BJP's Karnataka in-charge has recognised the good work he has done. He also stated that he will try to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's trust in him.

Earlier there were lots of speculation regarding the replacement of BS Yediyurappa's post as Chief Minister, after Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of Karnataka.