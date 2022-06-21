Yashwant Sinha to be Opposition's Presidential Candidate?

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha`s tweet has sparked fresh speculation about the Opposition choosing him as its joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election 2022. Taking to Twitter today, Yashwant Sinha wrote, "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."

The Opposition parties had a tough time last week while picking their candidate for the presidential election after NCP chief Sharad Pawar declined their offer for the Opposition's presidential candidate. Leaders of 17 political parties joined a crucial meeting of opposition parties convened by Mamata Banerjee to build consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the presidential election.

TMC, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM - participated in the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its parliamentary board meeting today to pick their presidential candidate.

