Y-Category Security For Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Friday. He will be protected by CRPF during his stay and travel all over India. He is the 118th protectee under the CRPF. The Y category cover involves the deployment of four to five armed commandos in close proximity of the protectee.

"An assessment by the Intelligence Bureau has found that there is a threat to his life. Based on the inputs, Y category security has been provided to him across the country," a home ministry official said.

The Kashmir Files is doing well at the box office and it has crossed ₹100 crore at the box office, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The film is getting a huge response from all the corners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah praised the making of the movie that showcased the struggles and pain of Kashmiri Pandits, who had to leave Kashmir Valley in the 90s following attacks on them by Pakistan backed terrorists.

