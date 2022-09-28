XXX Web Series : Bihar Court Issues Arrest Warrant against Ekta Kapoor, her Mother 

Begusarai (Bihar): An arrest warrant has been issued against Ekta Kapoor, film producer and director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2).

In his complaint, the petitioner Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife. After hearing the petition, the judge Vikas Kumar of Begusarai court issued the arrest warrant against the film producer and her mother.

“The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms,” said Hrishikesh Pathak, advocate of Kumar.

Hrishikesh Pathak, the counsel of the petitioner Shambhu Kumar, said the court had earlier summoned the mother-daughter duo but they did not appear before the court, following which the warrant was issued against them. The Kapoors had informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection, Pathak said.

Also Read: Munugode Voters Won’t Be Influenced With Money Or Liquor: Congress MP Uttam

