Mar 22, 2022, 17:04 IST
World Water Day 2022: PM Modi Calls For Pledge To Save Every Drop of Water - Sakshi Post

World Water Day 2022:  On the occasion of World Water Day ( March 22) focuses attention on the importance of freshwater and advocates for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. It raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis. The theme of this year is Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible. Groundwater accounts for 99 percent of the world's freshwater. This valuable resource provides critical benefits for people and ecosystems and must be protected from pollution and exploitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called upon everyone to reaffirm the pledge to save every drop of water. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for the citizens. He said, over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. The Prime Minister appreciated all those individuals and organizations who are working towards saving water.

On World Water Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon everyone to resolve to use water judiciously. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, water is at the core of sustainable development and it is the duty of each one of us to conserve this finite and precious resource. he said, reduce, reuse and recycle must be the mantra so that we can hand over a liveable planet to future generations. 

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy also tweeted on the occasion." Water is vital for our existence on Earth, but due to overuse, exploitation & pollution, clean water still remains out of bounds for many people. So on World Water Day, let us mobilise action to tackle the water crisis we face today and take measures towards water conservation, he tweeted.

