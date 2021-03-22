Can anyone live without water? Obviously No. Water is important for survival of all living beings. It plays a key role in every living being's life on the planet. Every year, World Water Day is observed on March 22 to highlight the importance of freshwater.

The theme of Water Day focuses on topics related to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), which is in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6. The UN World Water Development Report (WWDR) is released each year around World Water Day.

The theme for World Water Day 2021 is 'Valuing Water' and a conversation about what water means to you. In 2020, the theme was 'Water and Climate Change'.

History: United Nations General Assembly on December 22, 1992, declared March 22 as World Water Day.

World Water Day is observed around the world with a variety of events. The first World Water Day, designated by the United Nations, was marked in the year 1993.

Importance: The main aim of celebrating this day is to inspire people around the world to learn more about water-related issues and to take action to make a difference.

Here are some of the Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Images to share on this day.

Messages, Wishes:

Wish you all a Very Happy World Day Every Student, Citizen, and all my best international friends must be more aware of the importance of Water.

I wish everyone a very happy World Water Day. It's a day to educate, celebrate, reflect, and make a difference to water management in the world.

World Water Day is not to be congratulated, but Water in the World must be saved! Let's save Water!

Water when locked at one place becomes stagnant & dirty, but when flowing it nourishes all in its way… Similarly, we need to continue our flow ... Wish you a very Happy World Water Day.

Let's save and wisely use water as needed. Let's plant and care for trees to pass on springs for a sustainable future. World Water Day, saving water, Save water for future, the inheritance of springs, World Water Day.

Happy world water day congratulations on conservation. Please use water wisely, do not until the water becomes a disaster. biotic environments are very affected by the abiotic environment.

A Happy World Water Day To All. Wishing everyone a wonderful World Water Day .. Be the change that you wish to see in the world. Thousands have lived without love, no one without WATER… Save Water… Save Yourself…!!

Quotes:

"A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure." " Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes

" Don't let the water run when you brush your teeth."

Pure Water is the World's First and Foremost Medicine. - Slovakian Proverb.

Clean Water Should be a Necessity.

No Water. No Life. No Blue. No Green. - Sylvia Earle

There is No Small Pleasure in Pure Water. - Ovid

"Don't flush our planet's most valuable resource."

"Filthy water cannot be washed." " West African Proverb

Drink Pure Water. Stay Healthy.

" Don't let the water run in the sink, our life's on the brink."

" No matter, how rich you are, you can't live without water."

"It's a strange world of language in which skating on thin ice can get you into hot water." " Franklin P. Jones

Make Water Your Primary Drink instead of Soda, Juice. Choose Pure Water Throughout Your Day.

Water is the Best Natural Remedy. Drink Your Way to Better Health.