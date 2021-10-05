World Teacher's Day 2021: History, Quotes, Messages And Wishes

World Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5th October every year. The history behind the World Teachers' Day - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared October 5th as World Teacher’s Day in 1994 to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation conference convened by UNESCO in cooperation with the ILO, in Paris. This day is observed to recognize the rights and responsibilities of teachers and focus on improving the educators of the world.

Theme of World Teachers Day 2021:

The theme of World Teachers Day 2021 is “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”. The official celebrations event on the 5th of October will be opened by Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO’s Director-General, followed by statements from the Heads of Co-Convening Partners - namely UNICEF, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and Education International (EI).

Wishes and Messages:

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. But our teachers introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teacher’s day 2021!

Teachers are the angels who enlighten our lives with the light of knowledge and wisdom. Wishing you immense joy, happiness, and prosperity because teachers like you deserve the best. Happy teacher’s day to you all.

Happy Teacher’s Day! It has been an honor to get to learn so many things from you; thank you for inspiring me! We need more instructors like you in our schools and universities.

If a country has great teachers like you, I am pretty sure that a nation can become a superpower within a decade. Happy teachers' day to the most inspiring teacher!

Thanks a lot, mam for believing in the potential of each and every student. Your enthusiasm for teaching is contagious and your dedication is second to none. Have an astonishing teachers' day celebration!

Not only you focus on the academic brilliance of the students, but you also make sure they excel in other domains of life. You are the most perfect teacher I have ever seen. Wish you a remarkable teachers' day in 2021!

Quotes:

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.” – Brad Henry

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” – Khalil Gibran

“Of all the hard jobs around, one of the hardest is being a good teacher.” – Maggie Gallagher